Ignoring Fbr Notices To Cost Rs10lac Under New Tough Tax Compliance Rules

ISLAMABAD – If you get FBR notice, and dare to set it aside to address later, it will land you in serious trouble under the government’s proposed tax reforms, as simple act of ignoring notice could soon come with hefty fine of Rs10Lac.

Pakistan moves toward stricter tax regime, as Finance Bill aims to leave little room for non-compliance, introducing million-rupee penalties, mandatory electronic monitoring systems, and even prison terms for those who tamper with tax infrastructure.

The apex tax collection authority is preparing to launch one of toughest tax enforcement regimes in recent years, with the upcoming Finance Bill introducing strict penalties for both filers and non-filers who fail to comply with tax notices and electronic monitoring requirements.

Under proposed measures, taxpayers who ignore FBR notice could face staggering Rs1 million fine on the first violation, while repeated non-compliance may trigger penalties of up to Rs. 2 million.

Finance Bill signals major shift toward digital tax enforcement. From July 1, businesses required to install the FBR’s electronic tax monitoring system could face legal action if they fail to do so within the prescribed timeframe. Authorities have also proposed severe punishments for anyone found tampering with, damaging, or disabling the monitoring infrastructure.

Interference with FBR’s electronic monitoring and tax systems could lead to imprisonment of up to five years, along with financial penalties. Factories, industrial units, and retail outlets found damaging the monitoring apparatus may face prosecution under the new framework.

The proposed legislation further said that first violation involving the electronic system will attract a Rs. 1 million penalty, with every subsequent violation carrying an additional Rs. 1 million fine. Businesses will not only be required to install the system but will also be legally obligated to ensure its continued operation and maintenance.

To encourage compliance, FBR plans to offer rebate of up to Rs30 million to eligible entities that install the electronic monitoring system. The tax authority is expected to release detailed procedures regarding installation requirements, enforcement measures, and system-related violations on its website on July 1.

Finance Bill ushers in new era of mandatory digital tax filing. From July 1 onward, income tax returns will be accepted only through electronic channels, with taxpayers required to file through the IRIS platform. Companies will additionally be required to submit financial statements in a machine-readable format, effectively ending manual filing practices.

Another notable feature of the proposed reforms is the introduction of an algorithmic settlement mechanism. Taxpayers opting for this system will be allowed to submit revised tax returns without obtaining prior approval from the Commissioner. Those who accept the mechanism will also be exempt from separate penalties and surcharges linked to the settlement process.