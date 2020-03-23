Punjab closes industrial units to limit coronavirus spread
LAHORE - Amid growing number of novel coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Monday announced to close all industrial units in the province to limit the spread of the virus.
According to a notification, the food and medicine manufacturing units will not be shut, while all other industries have been closed for an indefinite period.
The provincial government has earlier imposed section 144 while police have arrested 447 people for violating restriction during previous three days.
Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 799 till Sunday night, according to government data.
The number of cases in Punjab reached to 225 since the first case was reported in the province on March 14. The spread of the COVID-19 is more than double in Punjab as compare to Sindh where the provincial government has confirmed 333 cases in 26 days.
