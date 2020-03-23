Jailed Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus

03:06 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19 while in prison for rape and sexual assault, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.

The disgraced movie mogul  has been put into isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

The news of his positive coronavirus test was first reported by the Niagara Gazette.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The agency that monitors the state facilities, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, suspended all visits to prisoners to tackle the outbreak of the virus last week.

