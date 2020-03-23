Sana Safinaz co-owner Sana Hashwani does not have COVID-19
Share
Sana Hashwani, the CEO of popular clothing brand Sana Safinaz, has debunked all rumours of her testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The brand’s management team issued a statement on Instagram to call out people who spread ‘false content at the expense of others.’
They also provided Hashwani’s test results along with a detailed note to rubbish the claims of numerous blogs, magazines and social media posts labelling her a Covid 19 patient.
“We are appalled by the way some people create false content at the expense of others. We are sharing Sana Hashwani’s test results in order to dispel the rumours that claim she has COVID19. Sana returned from the UK and took the test as a precaution to refrain from endangering family members with compromised immunity. She tested negative but nonetheless, placed herself under self-isolation, as any sensible person who has returned from abroad should do in this time,” read the note.
The post was also used to raise awareness about the ongoing pandemic, “COVID19 is a worldwide phenomenon and cannot be trivialised in such an insensitive way. The virus can affect anyone and it is our social, moral and religious duty to fight against it in whichever way we can.”
They concluded the note with good vibes, writing, “We wish everybody health and the courage to not make a bad situation worse by spreading uncalled for and unproductive slander.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus: Lahore Police warn action over violation of Section-14408:51 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran announces multi-billion stimulus package amid coronavirus ...07:48 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 7th death; coronavirus cases rise to 93207:32 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed07:11 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Amir Khan among several big names for WBC shot05:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results ...03:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Celebs urge everyone to practice social distancing amid coronavirus ...05:17 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019