CM Buzdar announces 14-day partial lockdown in Punjab
Share
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Mondy announced a 14-day partial lockdown in the Punjab province as part of an effort to contain the novel coronavirus in the country.
Parks and public places will remain closed. Pillion riding will also be banned. However, the ban will not apply to families, journalists and other law enforcing agencies. The CM clarified that the government was not imposing a sweeping lockdown or a curfew.
The orders will remain in place until April 6. Addressing a press conference after chairing the Punjab cabinet committee on coronavirus, he said the lockdown would be enforced from tomorrow
March 24 at 9:00 am till April 6.
He added that shops of daily use items and medical stores would remain open while markets, shopping malls and public places would remain closed.
The CM said there were 246 corona cases in Punjab including 52 in Lahore,4 in Gujrat, 4 in Gujranwala, 3 in Jehlum, 3 in Rawalpindi, 177 in DG Khan, 2 in Multan, and one in Sargodha.
To a query, he said this was not a curfew but a lockdown, adding that the government took the decision in the large interest of public health by limiting their mobility.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 7th death; coronavirus cases rise to 93207:32 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
-
- Amir Khan among several big names for WBC shot05:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- If Ali Zafar was the PM this is what he would’ve done to control ...04:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus in New York04:37 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results ...03:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Celebs urge everyone to practice social distancing amid coronavirus ...05:17 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019