Celebs urge everyone to practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak
As numbers of the highly contagious virus continue to climb across the globe, celebrities have come together to urge people to practise social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.
Hi guys, this is a humble appeal from all of us - Please stay at home, use as much precautions as you can, if you’re tested positive please quarantine for at least 2 weeks and let’s fight coronavirus together. 🙏 Let’s look after ourselves and our loved ones. Nothing is more important than health. . . . . #adnansiddiqui #karachi #pakistan #coronavirus #covid19 #health #wealth #hygiene #dontpanic #life #love #peace #quarantine #awareness
Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gillani, HSY, Aaminah Sheikh, Ahsan Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Meesha Shafi, Ayesha Omar and many more featured in the video collaboration with the Ministry of Health, encouraging people to tighten quarantine measures.
. . The single most important thing we can do together as a nation today, on #pakistanday is to confine ourselves to our homes, to self-quarantine, to practice social distancing....so let’s pledge to do that with all honesty just for a few weeks, until we are able to contain this monster called the coronavirus....and then to take care of our hygiene and that of our homes....donate as much as is in your means to the ones who are less fortunate than us, the ones who are dependent on a daily income, the ones who have no means of sustaining themselves at this time of utter crisis.....and be grateful...grateful for a roof over our heads, for food on our plates, for health, for family, for friends..... pray, pray for the health and healing of not just the ones close to us, but the entire nation and that of the rest of the world...there is so much power in collective prayer....we are all inter-connected.... we are all codependent and we are all in this together.... May our country heal and recover from this Pandemic very soon.... InshAllah 🤲 #pakistanzindabad #covid_19 #pakistanfightscorona #23rdmarch
"Coronavirus spreads from person to person contact... which is why we need to limit or stop such contact."
They speak on the importance of self-isolation and how everyone needs to practice it, not just to keep protect themselves but those around them as well.
"The most important element in social distancing is self-isolation or self-quarantining."
They further talk about the safety precautions such as washing hands for 20 seconds and overseeing symptoms.
Many other celebs- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan and Feroze Khan- have also posted on Instagram to raise awareness regarding the pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.
It's all in our hands. It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together. The solution is simple. Stay home. Wash your hands. For 20 seconds! Keep your distance from others as much as possible. Support our government in taking the right steps. Urge everyone you know to take it seriously. I know we can sure as hell beat it together. #breakthechain #savetheworld #killcorona #covid19 #staysafe #stayhome 🙏
