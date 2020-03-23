Celebs urge everyone to practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

As numbers of the highly contagious virus continue to climb across the globe, celebrities have come together to urge people to practise social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gillani, HSY, Aaminah Sheikh, Ahsan Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Meesha Shafi, Ayesha Omar and many more featured in the video collaboration with the Ministry of Health, encouraging people to tighten quarantine measures.

"Coronavirus spreads from person to person contact... which is why we need to limit or stop such contact."

They speak on the importance of self-isolation and how everyone needs to practice it, not just to keep protect themselves but those around them as well.

"The most important element in social distancing is self-isolation or self-quarantining."

They further talk about the safety precautions such as washing hands for 20 seconds and overseeing symptoms.

Many other celebs- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan and Feroze Khan- have also posted on Instagram to raise awareness regarding the pandemic and precautions that need to be taken.

