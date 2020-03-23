Rihanna donates $5M to help fight coronavirus through Clara Lionel foundation

Rihanna's foundation just donated $5 million to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The Clara Lionel Foundation announced the donation in a statement on Saturday.

“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives,” the foundation said.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”

The funds have been donated to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, among others.

The money donated will support local food banks, accelerating testing in countries like Haiti and Malawi, and protective equipment for frontline health workers.

“CLF believes that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness,” the group said in statement. “Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast, and the time to act is now.”

The nonprofit organization, started in 2012, was named in honor of her grandparents, and it raises money for education and emergency response programs around the world.

Several other celebs such as Justin Timberlake, Donatella Versace and many NBA players have also contributed towards funds that aid schools, hospitals and food banks overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!