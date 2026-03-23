Iran targets Israel with cluster missiles as tension escalates in Middle East

TEHRAN – Iran has launched another missile strike on Israel, reportedly using cluster warheads amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The attacks caused damage to residential buildings and vehicles in various parts of Israel.

According to Israeli media, missiles were fired toward Jerusalem and the West Bank, with several hitting residential areas. Israel’s defense system failed to intercept multiple missiles, resulting in property damage.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that any attack on Iranian energy facilities would lead to a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which could have significant global consequences.

Earlier, Iran had targeted key Israeli cities including Dimona and Arad in retaliation for attacks on its nuclear facilities, leaving approximately 180 people injured and six dead, according to Israeli reports.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi blamed the US and Israel for disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized that Iran cannot be held responsible for the resulting tensions.

He asserted that Iran will not be intimidated by threats and will take all necessary measures to protect its interests.

The Iranian foreign ministry echoed the same stance, attributing the escalating regional instability and dangerous conditions in the Strait to the actions of the U.S. and Israel.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours could trigger a strong response.