Mobile Phone, Train Services suspended across Quetta on Eid amid Security Concerns

QUETTA – Mobile phone and train services have been suspended in Quetta and several other cities of Balochistan, causing widespread disruption and concern among the public on Eid ul Fitr, which is on same day when nation observes Pakistan Day.

Mobile phone connectivity has been temporarily shut down in Balochistan’s capital Quetta as well as in multiple other cities across the region. According to Babar Yousafzai, an assistant at the Interior Ministry of the Balochistan government, the suspension has been enforced due to security concerns.

He said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to counter potential threats and to ensure the safety of the public.

At the same time, rail connectivity has also been affected, with train services between Quetta and other cities of Pakistan brought to a halt.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed that due to technical issues and essential maintenance work, all train operations within the Quetta Division will remain suspended on March 23. This includes the Quetta–Sibi section, where no train services will operate during the day.

Authorities further announced that passengers who had booked tickets for travel on the affected day will be provided full refunds, as services remain suspended until further notice.

The sudden suspension of both communication and transportation services has left residents and travelers facing significant inconvenience, while officials continue to emphasize that the measures are temporary and aimed at maintaining safety and addressing operational requirements.