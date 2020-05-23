97 passengers including three children, 26 women and 68 men confirmed to be dead

KARACHI - Authorities here on Saturday have confirmed that Muhammad Zubair and Zafar Masood are the only survivors of the ill-fated aircraft (Air Bus 320) that crashed Friday in Karachi while 97 other passengers including 26 women, 68 men, and three children are among the dead.

Sharing details of the bodies carried to different hospitals for needed procedures, it was mentioned that 66 bodies (20 female, 43 male, and three children) were moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), of those 16 could be identified and 50 remain unidentified.

Thirty-one bodies were carried to Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital – Karachi included six women and 25 men. Twenty-eight of them remain unidentified and three identified as that of Major Sheriyar, Lt. Balaj, and Syed Danish Shah s/o Syed Ahad Shah. Former two were shifted to CMH-Malir.

The DNA process was said to be initiated without any unnecessary delay and on completion of the sample collection 11 bodies were moved to Edhi mortuary, 18 to Chippa, and two to CMH-Malir.

As for JPMC, 16 identified bodies were said to be of Captain Sajjad Gul, Muhammad Tahir s/o Abdul, Fareeha Rasool d/o Ghulam Rasool, Faryal Begum w/o Asadullah, Syeda Saima Imran w/o Syed Imran Hasan, Farhan s/o Abdul Qadir, Dilshad Ahmed s/o Mubeen Ahmad, Shaheed Mohammad Ahmed s/o Syed Jamal Ahmed, Nida Waqas d/o Irfanullah, Ammar Rashid s/o Rashid Mahmood, Shehnaz Parveen w/o Amanullah Khan, Shoaib Raza s/o Shareef Raza, Waqas Tariq s/o Muhammad Tariq, Iqra Shahid d/o Shahid, Maham w/o Major Sheriyar and Alisa Sheriyar d/o Major Sheriyar.

Following the DNA sample collection of the bodies, 21 have been shifted to the morgue manged by Chipa Welfare and other 45 to Edhi mortuary.

One of the two survivors with burn injuries is under treatment at Burns Center, Civil Hospital Karachi, and the other at a private hospital.