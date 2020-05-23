Four-member team formed to investigate PIA plane crash
Web Desk
11:30 AM | 23 May, 2020
Four-member team formed to investigate PIA plane crash
Share

ISLAMABAD - The government constituted a four-member team to investigate into the tragic crash accident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303, that claimed dozens of precious lives.

According to the notification issued by the Aviation Division, the investigation team, headed by President Aircraft Accident and Investigation board (AAIB) Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani, would be consisted of three members including AAIB Additional Director Technical Investigation, Wing Commander Malik Muhammad Imran, Operations Investigator of Pakistan Air Force Safety Board Kamra, Group Capitan Touqeer and Joint Director Air Traffic Control Operations AAIB Nasir Majeed.

"The Investigation Team shall exercise powers conferred by section 3 & 4, Rules 272 to 275 of Civil Aviation Rules, 1994 and furnish its report to this Division within the shortest possible time. However, a preliminary statement shall be issued within one month from the date of this notification."

Earlier, soon after the ill-fated incident Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident and had ordered the AAIB to conduct an "immediate inquiry" into the crash.

More From This Category
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 on Sunday
10:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan announces Rs1 million compensation for ...
05:03 PM | 23 May, 2020
97 passengers including three children, 26 women ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020
Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on May 24, says Fawad Chaudhry
01:59 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr