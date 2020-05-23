PM Imran thanks world leaders for condolences over PIA plane crash tragedy
10:11 AM | 23 May, 2020
PM Imran thanks world leaders for condolences over PIA plane crash tragedy
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked world leaders for reaching out to express condolence over loss of precious lives in tragic plane crash incident.

In a tweet, the premier said that the people of Pakistan value this support and solidarity in our hour of grief.

