PM Imran thanks world leaders for condolences over PIA plane crash tragedy
10:11 AM | 23 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked world leaders for reaching out to express condolence over loss of precious lives in tragic plane crash incident.
In a tweet, the premier said that the people of Pakistan value this support and solidarity in our hour of grief.
I thank world leaders for reaching out to condole over the tragic air crash and loss of precious lives. The people of Pakistan value this support and solidarity in our hour of grief.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020
