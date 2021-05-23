Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan shows off golf skills in latest video

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the leading role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, showed off his golf skills in a latest video.

Taking to Instagram stories, Engin aka Ertugrul uploaded his short video clip where he can be seen hitting the golf ball perfectly. He also shared his beautiful photo with his golf club. Ertugrul won the hearts of the fans with his latest video.

On the work front, Engin will next be seen in another historical drama serial Barbaros, the shooting of which has begun.