10:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
World Bank appreciates PTI govt reform agenda
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says the government has devised a mechanism for cash transfer to support 16 million deserving families during testing times.

Sheikh was speaking at a virtual meeting with Managing Director, World Bank Axel Van Trotsenburg, and Vice President Hartwing Schafer.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Khusro Bakhtiar, and SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar. Governor State Bank, Dr. Reza Baqar also participated in the meeting through video link.

PM aide’s appreciated the role of the World Bank in extending assistance to Pakistan to provide much-needed fiscal space to fight the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

The World Bank appreciated the reform agenda of the present Government and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through IDA 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis.

