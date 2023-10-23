Gold price up by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price went up in domestic market on Monday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs1,250 to close at Rs209,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,072 to settle at Rs179,698, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered upward trend as it increased by $9 to settle at $2,001 per ounce.

On Friday, The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs2200 to close at Rs208,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,886 to settle at Rs178,000.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw a downward trend against the US dollar by Rs0.32 on Monday.

Dollar price in open market also increased by Rs0.50 and closed at Rs281.