Is Pak Govt planning to shift Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Bani Gala?

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains behind bars for over two years and now different reports surfaced about the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry offered that PTI founder Imran Khan could be shifted from Adiala Jail to his Bani Gala residence, if the party submits a formal written request. The move comes amid mounting debates over the former prime minister’s incarceration and the conditions in which he is being held.

He said the transfer would allow PTI leaders and Imran Khan’s family to meet him daily. “We are ready to make Bani Gala a sub-jail, where Khan Sahib could even play Ludo and other games with visitors,” he added. Chaudhry stressed that while Khan cannot be released, the transfer could ease the strain on 8,000 prisoners currently at Adiala Jail.

The offer was met with cautious interest from PTI, with senior leader Asad Qaiser telling Dawn that the party could consider the proposal if the government demonstrates seriousness. He emphasized that Imran Khan has already spent more than two years in jail and is legally eligible for bail, urging the government to allow family visits as a goodwill gesture.

This is not the first time the Bani Gala residence has been used as a temporary jail. In January 2024, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was sent there after a 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana case, only to later allege she was poisoned and be returned to Adiala Jail by court order in May 2024.

The sensational proposal is likely to ignite heated debate across Pakistan’s political landscape, as the PTI weighs its next move amid growing public attention on the former prime minister’s imprisonment.