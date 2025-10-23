Will October 27 be a public holiday in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – As October 27 approaches, the question of whether it will be declared a public holiday in Pakistan is gaining attention.

This date is annually observed as Kashmir Black Day, marking the beginning of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, a dark chapter in the history of South Asia.

Despite the emotional and national significance of this day for Pakistanis and Kashmiris worldwide, the government has not declared October 27 as an official public holiday.

However, this day remains deeply important, especially for the people of Kashmir, symbolizing their struggle for self-determination.

On Kashmir Black Day, rallies, seminars, and solidarity events are held across the country. These gatherings aim to condemn India’s atrocities and express support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Though not a government-mandated holiday, October 27 serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause.