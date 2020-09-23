Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in India firing at LoC

03:52 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom amid Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LOC) in Dewa Sector, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

 During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noor ul Hassan, age 29 years and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years embraced shahadat, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that Pakistan Army responded and target those posts which initiated fire.

There were also reports of substantial damage to Indian post both in men and material.

There have been 2,333 ceasefire violations by Indian troops in 2020.

