Pak-Saudi friendship shines bright as top leaders extend warm wishes on National Day

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to the people and leadership of Saudi Arabia On the occasion of National Day, hailing the ties between the two nations as unshakable.

Pakistani leaders termed relationship as rooted in trust, devotion, and deep brotherhood. President Zardari highlighted spiritual bond strengthened by Islam’s two holiest sites, Kaaba in Mecca and Masjid-e-Nabwi in Medina, and praised Pakistan-Saudi collaboration in defence and security as vital for regional peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these sentiments, calling the Pak-Saudi partnership historic and enduring, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening this special bond.

This public display of unity shows longstanding friendship between the two countries, sending a clear message of solidarity in a region often marked by tension and uncertainty.

Islamabad and Riyadh signed defense agreement, solidifying decades of military cooperation amid growing Gulf concerns over US reliability as a security partner and shortly after Israeli airstrikes in Qatar disrupted regional diplomacy.

The deal formalizes long-standing cooperation rather than responding to any specific event. The move follows Israel’s September 9 airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha during ceasefire talks mediated by Qatar, angering Arab nations.