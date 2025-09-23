Peshawar Earthquake sparks panic as tremors jolt parts of KP

PESHAWAR – A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Tremors of a mild seismic were also felt in Peshawar and several districts of northern Pakistan, sparking panic among residents.

The shocks were reported from Swat, Mansehra, Bajaur, Battagram, Charsadda, and Malakand, where people rushed out of their homes, offices, and shops in fear. Many were heard reciting prayers as they gathered in open spaces, fearing aftershocks.

Although the tremors spread alarm across the region, officials confirmed that no casualties or damage to property had been reported so far. Seismological teams are assessing the situation, while local authorities urged citizens to remain calm but cautious.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in northern Pakistan, which lies in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. Experts warn that even mild tremors can be a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to stronger quakes.

Earthquakes occur due to the movement of tectonic plates, mainly Eurasian, Indian, and Arabian plates. Pakistan is highly vulnerable as two-thirds of its land lies on active fault lines, making it the fifth most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Cities from Karachi to Gilgit are at risk, with Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan being the most sensitive areas. The continuous collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates keeps the region seismically active, causing frequent low- to medium-intensity tremors and posing a constant threat of major quakes.

More updates to follow…