Two dead, three injured in Sheikhupura road accident
09:48 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
Share
SHEIKHUPURA - At least two persons lost their lives in a road accident at the Motorway near Sheikhupura in the wee hours of Friday.
According to media reports, the incident occurred after an unidentified vehicle hit a car, leaving two people dead on the spot and injuring another three near Hiran Minar area of the district.
Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
- Utility stores announces strike for indefinite time period amid ...11:24 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
- CM Sindh announces lockdown on Friday & SOP for Taravih prayer10:54 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Two dead, three injured in Sheikhupura road accident09:48 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
- Punjab Police registers 20,620 cases over Section 144 violation09:28 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 237 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...08:52 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
Mehwish Hayat, Junaid Khan indulge in TikTok’s ‘Oh Nanana’ challenge
05:17 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- I have a huge crush on Mahira Khan and it’s been 10 years: Ali Abbas04:27 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Mohsin Abbas Haider & Shyraa Roy's 'Kamli' is all set release after ...02:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Faryal Makhdoom hits back at trollers, says find someone else to bug02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020