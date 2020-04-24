Two dead, three injured in Sheikhupura road accident
Web Desk
09:48 AM | 24 Apr, 2020
SHEIKHUPURA - At least two persons lost their lives in a road accident at the Motorway near Sheikhupura in the wee hours of Friday.

According to media reports, the incident occurred after an unidentified vehicle hit a car, leaving two people dead on the spot and injuring another three near Hiran Minar area of the district.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

