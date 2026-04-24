Aamir Sohail in trouble over remarks about Karachi during PSL 11 match

LAHORE – During a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, former cricketer and commentator Aamir Sohail drew strong criticism on social media over his remarks about Karachi.

While commentating during the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, he referred to “paan spitting” as a defining feature of the city, which many users described as inappropriate and disrespectful.

During the broadcast, the Pakistan Cricket Board aired a special tribute video highlighting both cities. However, immediately afterward, Aamir Sohail commented that the director had missed showing Karachi’s most common sight—paan stains—suggesting that without it, the city was not being portrayed accurately.

His statement triggered widespread backlash online, with users arguing that Karachi, being Pakistan’s largest city and a key economic hub, should not be represented through negative stereotypes—especially during a globally viewed event.