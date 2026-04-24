Meta unveils centralized way to sign in Facebook, Instagram and other apps

Meta has launched the improved Meta Account, offering a centralized way for users to sign in and manage their apps and devices, including Facebook, Instagram, and AI-powered glasses.

The new account builds on the existing Accounts Center and is designed to simplify login and account management across Meta’s platforms.

The Meta Account comes with enhanced security features, including passkeys, 24/7 threat monitoring, and personalized security recommendations. Users can manage key settings, such as personal information and ad preferences, all in one place, eliminating the need to navigate multiple apps.

The transition from Accounts Center to Meta Account will occur gradually over the next year. Users will receive notifications as their apps and devices are automatically added to the new system. Despite the switch, the day-to-day user experience will remain unchanged, with improvements focused on convenience and security.

WhatsApp integration is optional. Accounts previously linked to Accounts Center will carry over, and users can remove the app at any time. If not previously added, WhatsApp remains separate, with end-to-end encryption protecting all messages and calls.

Meta Account also allows users to set up a single password to access all supported apps and devices, streamlining logins. New apps or devices can be set up quickly without creating new accounts or profiles.

Passkeys provide a more secure alternative to traditional passwords, enabling login via fingerprint, facial recognition, or device passwords. Currently available on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, passkeys will expand to additional apps in the future, while WhatsApp passkeys remain managed independently.

The platform’s continuous monitoring and Security Checkup help prevent unauthorized access and provide recommendations to maintain protections like multi-factor authentication and login alerts across all Meta apps.