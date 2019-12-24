Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall

LAHORE - Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed live at Packages Mall . Members of the audience were cheering throughout the evening while Rahat sang some of his most popular Bollywood songs and qawwalis one after another.

There were large crowds gathered and we witnessed Lahore swooning to the beat of the tabla and Rahat’s vocals. The lights, the sounds the setting, everything was perfect as we eagerly anticipated our favourite qawwal to make his appearance.

Once he was on the stage, the crowd already applauding the famous artistes' entrance, you could hear cheers all across the board and we were beyond excited. Khan had performed on audience favourite tracks including ‘Mast Qalandar’, ‘O Re Piya’ and ‘Dillagi’.

The audience sang along in great fervour while being completely enthralled with the music. For all those who couldn’t make it to Ustad Rahat’s concert, Packages Mall is also hosting another concert on 27th December with Ali Sethi. If you haven’t bought the tickets yet, you better get it as soon as possible.

