11:13 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Man arrested for raping, torturing Chunian transgender after HR minister's notice
LAHORE – Police in Punjab have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in gang-rape of a transgender woman in Chunian district.

Raids were being conducted to arrest other suspects who were nominated by the transgender, reports in local media said Thursday.

The arrest comes after Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took notice of the incident.

The minister said that according to a police official, an FIR was registered under section 365.

"Now, after video surfaced, police reopened FIR & raids underway for arrest of accused," she said, adding that new sections would be inserted in the FIR during the investigation.

A video of the transgender had gone viral on social media a few days ago in which they could be seen tied upside down from the ceiling and being beaten with sticks by some men. Before that, according to the victim, she was subjected to gang-rape for three days by the suspects.

