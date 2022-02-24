Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 24 February 2022
09:09 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.2
|177.45
|Euro
|EUR
|198
|200
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239
|241.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|49
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.5
|47.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|127.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137.5
|139.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.7
|37.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.75
|97.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 February 202208:41 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Vatican names first Pakistani candidate for sainthood in Catholic ...12:30 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs11:51 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Nawaz ruled out of Australia series after Pakistan updates Test squad10:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Doppelganger alert – Mira Sethi looks just like Katrina Kaif in new sizzling photoshoot
07:30 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with sizzling dance moves at Dubai ...04:50 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Meera and Sangeeta bring back old Lollywood charm with killer dance ...06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Hira Mani's hilarious banter with sons wins hearts03:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022