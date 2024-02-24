Search

ad
Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

Web Desk
08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024
Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

Here's a free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, and insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health. 

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Today, you have to show a loving and generous attitude. You are helpful and ambitious, you are sincere, and accessible for every friend. Your friends will also cultivate friendships during this time. You may be interested in sport as energetic and enthusiastic.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

During this time, you can be eccentric and moody for a while. Realize this fact that you may not find a good time to deal with money, with regards to business or property. Stay calm and relaxed with partner at home.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you need to be careful not to let your dissatisfaction   and creating new enemies. Your friends and family are very impatient with you. If you go too far, your relationships will suffer a great deal. Remain reserve and calculated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, blood relations and friends are having a hard time with you and vice-versa. Try to end to this intense feeling of sadness and frustration. Become an honest with yourself and consider compromising on some points. Regard today’s negative atmosphere as an opportunity to resolve conflicts permanently for future.

Leo (July 22 - August 22)

Your finances are not exactly in the best of health. You just can’t seem to see the benefits you stand to gain and make one mistake after another. Do not take on any large-scale investments – your financial advisors are bound to give you a bad deal. Stick with smaller outlays to limit any potential damage.

Virgo (August 22 - September 22)

Today, you may find very hard to interact with people. Be aware of your attitude, you overreact to the smallest things and feel completely misunderstood. It would do you good to take a step back, clear your thoughts and become calm.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may be more curious about how others approach tasks finding group activities and others individuals’ ambitions. Become an important contact person for your colleagues. You have to proceed along these lines and exercise a certain degree of caution.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Today, you may confront some unexpected problems in business deals. Your plans and ideas are not making headway, and you cannot convince others of their benefits. Keep a cool head or worse things might happen but wait for your time.

Sagittarius: (November 22 – December 21)

Today, If you have a partner already, you currently don't have to fear anything. Presently, you

will experience harmony and a lot of sensitivity. Therefore, hold your partner by the hand tightly and take a look into the future together! 
Be patient and calm.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, after you’ve fulfilled your daily duties, invest time in peace of mind .Start thought process. You have made your life hectic world but need to get some mental and spiritual peace.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your relationship will now be completely strengthened. You should enjoy this calmness and togetherness for a while. There are soft words and you will use these for initiating business ties. 

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you need to stay at home and get connected with your family. People are criticizing you constantly and you feel you’re doing everything wrong. Take time to reflect because they could teach you some points. Be sober and reserve in these affairs.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

09:00 AM | 23 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 23, 2024

08:28 AM | 22 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd February, 2024

08:27 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 21st February, 2024

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 10: Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings in high octane game today

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 24 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302  for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: