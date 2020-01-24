Ex-President Sindh Bank granted bail in fake accounts case
04:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday granted post arrest bail to former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts case.
A division bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on a bail petition of Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts reference.
The court accepted the post arrest bail of Bilal Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs10 million.
Sheikh was an accused of giving a loan of Rs 50 billion to the Omni group. He was believed to be the mastermind behind the fake accounts and money laundering cases.
- PM Khan terms change in UK travel advice great news for Pakistan11:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- A Smartphone that Brings Affordability & Reliability for Everyone – ...10:55 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- PTI rejects Transparency International's 'biased' report about ...07:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- UNODC, Interior Ministry launch technical assistance framework07:02 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- UK changes its travel advice to reflect improved security situation ...06:15 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
I’m sorry I take none of what you said seriously: Anupam Kher hits back at ...
04:59 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- #MeToo: 'Harvey Weinstein raped me', Annabella Sciorra testifies in ...04:08 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum03:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- I don’t even think I should be alive: Justin Bieber gives emotional ...02:46 PM | 24 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019