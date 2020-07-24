Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget along with new, fashionable Nova 7i

Lahore – Huawei, the company at the forefront of innovative technological advances has announced the availability of the Petal Search Widget –Find Apps, which is already available for download via HUAWEI App Gallery.

The new search tool offers Huawei users an open gateway to a million apps – with convenience and ease to download and install them right away.

Mr. Scott Huang, Country Manager of Huawei Pakistan said: “At Huawei, we are committed to providing new and innovative technologies for our consumers. Now, with the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps powered by Petal Search Engine, Huawei users have another way to easily find, explore and download the apps+ they need on to their device.”

This search tool is the one-stop solution for all your application needs on a Huawei device. You can find apps like HBL, Daraz, ARY News, Askari Bank, Geo News, My Zong, Hum TV, Zameen, Pakistan Railways and much more! Meanwhile hundreds of major new apps continue to be added to the AppGallery every week.

Gateway to a million apps

It is now even easier for Huawei users to have the apps they want on their HMS devices.

1) Phone Clone – One easy way to transfer your apps, contacts, data, files and photos from your old smartphone to your new smartphone, in a few simple steps.

2) AppGallery – Huawei’s official app store with more than 420M monthly active users and a constantly growing list of apps. It features a 4-layer detection mechanism to ensure apps featured are safe to download and use. Simply browse and download the apps you need.

3) Petal Search Widget - Find Apps– one of three ways in which Huawei users can find and download apps on to their HMS devices, alongside AppGallery and Phone Clone. Simply use it directly from the home screen of your device.

A new search experience

Powered by the Petal Search engine, the Petal Search Widget –Find Apps brings an alternative search experience that locates and aggregates information, delivering the most accurate and relevant results for each user in order to enable them to fully personalise and manage their smartphone experience.

Currently, the search tool lists apps from multiple sources - always listing the source origin. Huawei’s AppGallery is completely integrated into the widget and any apps already available in the AppGallery will appear at the top of any search in the new tool.

Created in partnership with global search engine leaders, the Petal Search Widget –Find Apps brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, combined with the unparalleled privacy standards set by these leading privacy-by-design search engines, to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security for Huawei users.

Availability

The Petal Search Widget –Find Apps currently supports more than 40 languages and is available in 45 countries and regions, with plans for wider rollout to even more countries in the future. It is now available to download from the AppGallery by simply searching for Petal Search – Find Apps.

Moreover, the HUAWEI Nova 7i is also available in Sky Gray colour for a new price of PKR 41,999/- this Eid. So grab your smartphone and open doors to a truly fulfilling Huawei experience.

For more information on the Petal Search Widget –Find Apps please visit:

https://consumer.huawei.com/pk/community/details/%E2%80%8BPetal-Search-from-AppGallery/topicId_107621/