World’s longest, highest cable care project to be launched in Pakistan’s KP
Web Desk
09:12 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
World’s longest, highest cable care project to be launched in Pakistan’s KP
Share

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned to setup the world's largest and highest cable car project in Kumrat valley of Upper Dir district.

A green signal for a detailed feasibility study and engineering design of the 14 kilometers long project has been issued in a meeting of the provincial Tourism Department chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday.

The mega project, which would be an attraction for millions of local and foreign tourists, will connect the Kumrat valley to Lower Chitral’s Madaklasht valley.

The planners informed the meeting the project would open doors to employment opportunities for locals particularly and boost economic activity in the province.

The cost of the projected has been estimated at around Rs32 billion.

Apart from the main attraction of the cable car, facilities will include a car parking space, a restaurant, and other allied facilities.

The feasibility report would be completed in next five or six months, the meeting was told.

More From This Category
Prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya ...
09:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
PM Imran vows to end deprivation of Balochistan ...
08:40 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
PU BA/B.Sc online exams from Aug 5
11:56 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
Nine killed over old enmity in Rawalpindi
10:27 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
World’s longest, highest cable care project to ...
09:12 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
Lady constable of Punjab Police sacked over ...
07:37 PM | 24 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets
07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr