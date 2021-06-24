PIA to operate chartered flights to London from July 10
11:06 AM | 24 Jun, 2021
PIA to operate chartered flights to London from July 10
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday announced to operate two-way chartered flights between London and Islamabad.

Reports quoting spokesperson of national flag carrier cited that the airline has decided to increase the number of two-way chartered flights to London as the special flights will be operated till July 31. Eight special flights will be from July 10 through a chartered company Hi Fly, the statement added.

It further stated that ‘the first flight will depart from London to Islamabad on July 10, whereas, the remaining flights will be operated on July 12, 14, 17, 22, 24, 28 and 31 respectively.'

On Monday, it was learnt that the Canadian authorities had allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume its flight operations to Toronto that was earlier suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by a PIA spokesperson said that the national carrier will resume its direct flights to Toronto, Canada.

The announcement came after Canadian authorities allowed Pakistan International Airlines to resume its flights to the major Canadian city, which were earlier restricted to cargo flights only, in wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases. However, the other travel-related advisories relating to Canada will remain in place, the statement added.

PIA will start three direct flights per week from Pakistan to Toronto in the first phase with strict SOPs set in place. Earlier, PIA CEO assured the Canadian government that the airline will be following strict standard operating procedures to stem the spread of Covid.

