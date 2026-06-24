PTI Activist Shayan Ali’s Defamation Case against Dunya TV heads to UK High Court Trial

LONDON – A legal tussle between British-Pakistani PTI activist Shayan Ali and Dunya TV is edging closer to a trial in UK High Court, with Pakistani broadcaster facing a defamation claim worth nearly £100,000 over allegations linked to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It started in 2022 with a controversial Dunya News broadcast, which claimed that Shayan attempted to confront former PM Nawaz Sharif outside the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s London office near Hyde Park and threw mobile phone that allegedly injured a member of Sharif’s security team.

The case is now entering a crucial phase in the coming days as a judge reviews the future course of proceedings. Court records show dispute could end in week-long trial, placing both parties under intense scrutiny.

Shayan Ali, a prominent PTI supporter known for his vocal criticism of the PML-N and participation in pro-Imran Khan demonstrations, categorically denied allegations from day one. He insists he was merely recording events outside the office and was never involved in any attack. Significantly, no arrest was made and no criminal charges were ever brought against him.

The dispute took a dramatic turn when Britain’s communications regulator, Ofcom, ruled in Ali’s favour following a formal complaint. In a major setback for the broadcaster, Ofcom concluded that Dunya News failed to take reasonable care in presenting the allegations and did not provide Ali with a fair and timely opportunity to respond before airing the report.

The regulator found that the programme treated Ali unfairly, arguing that serious accusations had been broadcast without adequate safeguards or balance. The findings strengthened Ali’s position and paved the way for the High Court lawsuit.

Ali argues that the report portrayed him as criminal and presented disputed allegations as established fact, causing substantial damage to his reputation among audiences in the United Kingdom, Pakistan and elsewhere. Through his legal action, he is seeking damages, an apology and additional relief from the court.

Dunya TV, however, is contesting the claim and has filed a formal defence. The broadcaster maintains its position as the litigation continues through the English courts.

Legal representatives on both sides remained guarded. Ian Hemingway, who is representing Dunya TV, confirmed that proceedings remain active before the High Court but declined to discuss the case further while it is ongoing. Ali’s legal team has similarly refrained from detailed comment, saying only that they remain confident justice will prevail.

The upcoming hearing is expected to determine next stage of proceedings and could set timetable for what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched legal disputes involving a Pakistani media outlet in the UK.

Shayan Ali has become a familiar figure within British-Pakistani political circles through his activism in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan. Amid the legal battle, he is also preparing to graduate next month with an LLB degree from Royal Holloway, University of London.

While UK High Court has yet to decide the merits of either side’s claims, the case is rapidly moving toward a courtroom showdown that could have significant implications for media accountability, political reporting and defamation law.