Scotland Yard briefly detains PTI protester outside Nawaz Sharif’s London residence
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Scotland Yard briefly detains PTI protester outside Nawaz Sharif’s London residence
Source: screengrabs
Share

LONDON – London police briefly detained a supporter of Imran Khan-led party outside Avenfield apartments in the British capital on Friday.

Law enforcers took action as political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) faced off during a rowdy confrontation outside the residence of deposed Pakistani premier, who is now living in self-exile.

PTI leaders flock at Avenfield apartments, which they claimed were bought with ‘dirty money’, in solidarity with former ruling party that kick start long march against Shairf-led government.

In the viral clips, several officers can be seen holding PTI activist Shayan Ali, and handcuffing him while his mother protested his arrest. The young man was later released after brief detention.

'Police release me after minutes of detaining me! PML-N’s attempt to have me arrested failed! Justice Zindabad!', Shayan later posted on Twitter in a video in which he can be seen rejoicing after release.

Imran Khan’s supporters gathered at Avenfield apartments and chanted slogans where PML-N supporters held the counter-protest.

Supporters of leading parties accused each other for killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, the late Pakistani journalist who was shot dead by the Kenyan police in ‘mistaken identity’.

Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to ... 09:16 AM | 29 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have started flocking to Shahdara Chowk as ousted PM ...

Earlier, the same PTI activist along with his fellow party workers gathered at London airport to protest against Maryam Nawaz.

More From This Category
Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's ...
10:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to ...
09:16 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
PEMRA bars TV channels from live coverage of PTI ...
11:04 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
'Real Mr Bean' - Pakistan PM reacts to Zimbabwe ...
11:26 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
FIA summons Shah Mahmmod Qureshi in cipher audio ...
09:09 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Two telecom firm employees lynched by mob in ...
08:44 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Sethi trolled over 'haphazard' wardrobe choices
10:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr