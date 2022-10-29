Scotland Yard briefly detains PTI protester outside Nawaz Sharif’s London residence

LONDON – London police briefly detained a supporter of Imran Khan-led party outside Avenfield apartments in the British capital on Friday.

Law enforcers took action as political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) faced off during a rowdy confrontation outside the residence of deposed Pakistani premier, who is now living in self-exile.

PTI leaders flock at Avenfield apartments, which they claimed were bought with ‘dirty money’, in solidarity with former ruling party that kick start long march against Shairf-led government.

In the viral clips, several officers can be seen holding PTI activist Shayan Ali, and handcuffing him while his mother protested his arrest. The young man was later released after brief detention.

Shayan Ali was briefly detained and then released by Scotland Yard officers. The fight started after the police asked both PMLN & PTI supporters to end the protest front of Avenfield flat. Then some came outside the backside of the flats where scuffles broke out pic.twitter.com/6py0DGP42m — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 28, 2022

'Police release me after minutes of detaining me! PML-N’s attempt to have me arrested failed! Justice Zindabad!', Shayan later posted on Twitter in a video in which he can be seen rejoicing after release.

Police release me after minutes of detaining me! PML-N’s attempt to have me arrested failed! Justice Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/WRAJy0oWj2 — Shayan Ali (@ShayanA2307) October 28, 2022

Imran Khan’s supporters gathered at Avenfield apartments and chanted slogans where PML-N supporters held the counter-protest.

Supporters of leading parties accused each other for killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, the late Pakistani journalist who was shot dead by the Kenyan police in ‘mistaken identity’.

Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to ... 09:16 AM | 29 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have started flocking to Shahdara Chowk as ousted PM ...

Earlier, the same PTI activist along with his fellow party workers gathered at London airport to protest against Maryam Nawaz.