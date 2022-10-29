Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup clash (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup clash (VIDEO)
SYDNEY – Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup has triggered different reactions while a clip of vice-captain Shadab Khan crying in the pavilion went viral.

The second back-to-back defeat in a span of three days does not upset fans but also the players; Shadab in one of his clips broke down in tears as he was seen on his knees, visibly distraught after the rare loss against underdog Zimbabwe.

Shadab, known as most successful T20I bowlers, put in all the efforts in a nail-biting Group 2 thriller in Perth and despite his heroics, Zimbabwe defeated Men in Green and put Babar-led squad in danger of an early exit from the mega event.

Meanwhile, Shadab’s clip is doing rounds on the internet with cricket fans lending him support while others maintain that the sport can be cruel sometimes.

Several social media fans also console the all-rounder, saying loss is part of the game.

The embarrassing defeat also sparked a debate on social media as netizens raised questions about team selection.

