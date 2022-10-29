Govt forms committee for talks with Azadi March protesters

ISLAMABAD – A committee of the Federal Cabinet has been formed on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for political talks with long marchers, who are heading to the capital.

Reports in local media said the premier formed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah-led political committee to maintain law and order and hold political talks with former ruling party members.

Seasoned politicians, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and Maulana Asad are included in the committee.

PM Shehbaz said doors are always open for negotiations, extending olive branch to PTI chief and his party leaders if they want to negotiate with government. He maintained that ruling alliance believe in democratic approach and is ready to talk, but will not let anyone take the law into their hands.

Islamabad 'fortified' as PTI kickstarts Azadi March 2.0

In a pre-emptive measure, the capital administration has beefed up security at the entry and exit points. Political tension is soaring as Islamabad was put on high alert after former prime minister started the Azadi march on Friday, demanding the government call fresh general elections.

Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to ... 09:16 AM | 29 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have started flocking to Shahdara Chowk as ousted PM ...

A nearly 400km walk is expected to reach Islamabad on Friday, where the former ruling party will stage a major rally and a sit-in is said to be the second priority.