Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to capital from Shahdara today

LAHORE – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have started flocking to Shahdara Chowk as ousted PM Imran Khan earlier halted the march at Lahore’s Azadi Chowk on Friday.

The long march dubbed as Haqeeqi Azadi March is in full swing as marchers head to the capital against the ruling alliance and squeeze out a date for early elections.

Charged activists, who started a nearly 400 km walk, would resume their long march from Shahdara today while a large number of people are expected to join Azadi March 2.0 over the next week.

اج صبح #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ کا سفر شاہدرہ لاہور سے دوبارہ شروع ہو گا



ضلع شیخوپورہ کے شہری بھی شاہدرہ میں مارچ کو جوائن کریں گے



انشأللہ کامونکی تک کا سفر طے کیا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/84zB1qIAxj — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022

From Lahore, the PTI march would arrive at Muridke, Kamonki, and then Gujranwala as per the initial plan. People from other regions would also join the march.

On Friday, PTI chief Imran Khan kick-started long march from the Liberty Chowk in the provincial capital and is on a container for addressing the supporters.

Khan, during Day 1 of his long march, fired salvo at the country's military establishment with a no-holds-barred speech targeting the intelligence chief and others.

He slammed the ISI director-general for holding a 'political' press conference and called out other officials for torturing his party senator.