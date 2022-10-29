Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to capital from Shahdara today
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Azadi March, Day 2: PTI to resume long-march to capital from Shahdara today
Source: PTI/Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have started flocking to Shahdara Chowk as ousted PM Imran Khan earlier halted the march at Lahore’s Azadi Chowk on Friday.

The long march dubbed as Haqeeqi Azadi March is in full swing as marchers head to the capital against the ruling alliance and squeeze out a date for early elections.

Charged activists, who started a nearly 400 km walk, would resume their long march from Shahdara today while a large number of people are expected to join Azadi March 2.0 over the next week.

From Lahore, the PTI march would arrive at Muridke, Kamonki, and then Gujranwala as per the initial plan. People from other regions would also join the march.

On Friday, PTI chief Imran Khan kick-started long march from the Liberty Chowk in the provincial capital and is on a container for addressing the supporters.

Khan, during Day 1 of his long march, fired salvo at the country's military establishment with a no-holds-barred speech targeting the intelligence chief and others.

Imran Khan criticises military establishment for ... 09:34 AM | 28 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Thursday criticised the military establishment for ...

He slammed the ISI director-general for holding a 'political' press conference and called out other officials for torturing his party senator. 

More From This Category
Scotland Yard briefly detains PTI protester ...
09:49 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
PEMRA bars TV channels from live coverage of PTI ...
11:04 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
'Real Mr Bean' - Pakistan PM reacts to Zimbabwe ...
11:26 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
FIA summons Shah Mahmmod Qureshi in cipher audio ...
09:09 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Two telecom firm employees lynched by mob in ...
08:44 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
PIA to restart Islamabad-Beijing direct flights ...
06:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Sethi trolled over 'haphazard' wardrobe choices
10:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr