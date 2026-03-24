Asiya Andrabi handed life term; two associates get 30 Years in Fabricated Case

NEW DELHI – An Indian court sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), marking one of major rulings in recent years involving pro-Kashmir political figure.

Ms. Andrabi has spent decades advocating for human rights and women’s empowerment in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). She founded Dukhtaran-e-Millat, which focuses on women’s education, welfare, and protection. She has been in detention for over 15 years on charges her supporters consider unfounded under strict law, but got convicted in politically motivated case.

Alongside Andrabi, two of her close aides Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen were handed stringent sentences of 30 years each. The trio was convicted earlier on January 14 on multiple charges under the UAPA, as well as criminal conspiracy, including serious allegations connected to waging war against India.

The sentencing follows strong push from National Investigation Agency, which urged the court to impose the maximum punishment on Andrabi. The agency argued that a harsh sentence was necessary to send a clear deterrent message and prevent any similar alleged activities in the future.

This ruling also marks notable milestone, as it is only the second conviction of a Kashmiri leader by an NIA court under the UAPA since the abrogation of Article 370. Investigators alleged that Andrabi and her organization, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, were involved in activities aimed at inciting unrest and promoting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

Authorities further pointed to Andrabi’s extensive legal history, citing dozens of FIRs registered against her over the years in Jammu and Kashmir. Her co-accused were also reported to have multiple pending and past cases against them. The court’s conviction included provisions under Sections 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, which deal with membership in and support for a proscribed or terrorist organization.