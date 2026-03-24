Pakistan offers to host dialogue to end Middle East war

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed and expressed full support for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan supports dialogue in the interest of regional and global peace and stability.

He added that, with the consent of the United States and Iran, Pakistan is ready to facilitate and host meaningful negotiations for a comprehensive resolution of the conflict.

The prime minister said Pakistan would consider it an honor to play the role of mediator in the matter.

Earlier, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, which was also confirmed by the White House spokesperson, who described it as a sensitive diplomatic exchange.

The White House further stated that the United States would not conduct negotiations through the media.

Meanwhile, international media reports claim that Iran’s Supreme Leader has welcomed President Trump’s offer for talks and shown willingness to engage in dialogue.