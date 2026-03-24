What are Iran’s 6 conditions for Ceasefire with US and Israel?

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump confirmed productive talks with Iran as he announced temporary pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure for five days while discussions continue. Iran on the other hand denied any direct contact with the Trump administration.

This contradiction raised uncertainty about whether talks are actually taking place or if the comments were aimed at calming global markets, alongside earlier threats linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Framed as part of a calculated, pre-planned defensive strategy, the announcement signals that Iran is not rushing toward de-escalation. Instead, officials insist the country is acting with “strategic patience,” rejecting immediate ceasefire proposals while claiming it holds the upper hand on the battlefield and in regional leverage.

Guarantees to Prevent Future attacks

Iran is calling for firm, enforceable assurances that hostilities will not resume again after any ceasefire agreement, akin to ongoing attacks that caused assasination of country’s supreme leader besides huge damage to region.

Withdrawal of US Military Bases in Gulf

Tehran demands closure or removal of US military presence across surrounding countries, seeing it as a key security concern.

Financial Compensation for Damages

Iran is seeking monetary compensation for losses it claims to have suffered as a result of the conflict.

End to Regional Conflicts

A broader requirement is cessation of all ongoing wars and military confrontations across the wider region.

New Legal Framework for the Strait of Hormuz

Iran wants revised rules governing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route, to reflect new strategic and legal arrangements.

Legal Action Against Hostile Media Figures

Tehran is also demanding the prosecution and extradition of individuals in the media whom it accuses of acting against the state.

Tehran comes out with these demands as non-negotiable pillars of a broader geopolitical reset. The stance suggests Iran is seeking not just an end to hostilities, but structural changes to regional security arrangements and international accountability mechanisms.

Despite growing international mediation efforts and behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Iranian officials appear to be doubling down on their position—signaling that any ceasefire will come only on terms that align with Tehran’s strategic and political objectives.