NFTP opens admissions for freelancers nationwide

12:49 PM | 24 May, 2022
NFTP opens admissions for freelancers nationwide
Share

LAHORE – National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) is a project sponsored by Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT) and executed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

 This ambitious program seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth through women empowerment, reduced inequality, gender balance and leading-edge training. 

NFTP has opened its admissions for the current year 2022 for aspiring freelancers across Pakistan. 

With 20 centers successfully operational nationwide, NFTP aims to train the youth of Pakistan in digital skills (Technical, Creative Designing and Content Marketing & Advertising) so that they can earn online and become self-sustainable. In order to apply for this program, candidates must be of 18 to 40 years of age with minimum 14 years of education. Subsidize fee for complete course is up to PKR 4,000/- 

Till date, more than 5,000 freelancers have graduated since its implementation and about One Million USD have been generated by these graduates so far.

More From This Category
vivo announces exciting short film project with ...
06:40 PM | 23 May, 2022
PITB, FAO sign agreement to establish Pakistan ...
08:39 AM | 18 May, 2022
Tecno becomes first smartphone to introduce ...
02:29 PM | 17 May, 2022
Vivo X80 launched in Pakistan, price, ...
02:11 AM | 17 May, 2022
TECNO Camon 19 series to feature four new models
06:06 PM | 16 May, 2022
Daraz introduces its new enterprise business ...
03:33 PM | 14 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr