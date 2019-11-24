Queen Máxima of Netherlands arrives in Pakistan on Monday
10:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2019
Queen Máxima of Netherlands arrives in Pakistan on Monday
ISLAMABAD – Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is arriving in Pakistan tomorrow (Monday) for a three-day visit in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

During the visit, the Queen will call on the President and the Prime Minister, besides engagements with a range of stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

It may be added that inclusive finance for development is one of the key priorities of the Government of Pakistan for which it has taken a number of steps.

Queen Máxima will also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing cost of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

The Queen has been the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

In this capacity, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Queen Máxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.

