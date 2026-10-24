PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Russia next month as Pakistan eyes Discounted Russian Oil, Gas

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to embark on a four-day official visit to Russia starting November 30, with a high-profile meeting with President Vladimir Putin likely to focus on discounted oil and gas, trade expansion, investment and the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Sharif’s upcoming visit is said to be major step in strengthening Pakistan-Russia relations as Islamabad looks to secure new economic opportunities and deepen cooperation with Moscow. The two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging talks covering bilateral relations, regional security, energy cooperation and international developments. However, the final dates and detailed schedule of the visit have yet to be officially announced.

Pakistan will be exploring long-term arrangements for importing Russian crude oil and gas at discounted prices. With energy costs placing considerable pressure on Pakistan’s economy, any favourable agreement with Moscow could help reduce import expenses and strengthen energy security.

The revival of Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi is another major issue expected to feature in the discussions. Both sides could explore Russian technical assistance, investment and modernisation plans to bring the struggling industrial facility back into production. Agriculture, food security, industrial development and energy infrastructure projects will also be part of the broader economic agenda.

The proposed visit is expected to include Pakistan-Russia Business Forum, bringing together approximately 100 prominent Pakistani business figures and representatives of multinational companies. Business leaders from textiles, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and energy are expected to hold direct meetings with Russian companies to explore investment opportunities, joint ventures and new export markets.

Another key issue will be overcoming banking restrictions and payment difficulties that have complicated trade between the two countries. Officials are expected to discuss alternative payment systems, potentially including transactions in Pakistani rupees and Russian rubles, to make bilateral trade easier.

Beyond economic matters, Shehbaz Sharif and Putin are likely to discuss Afghanistan’s security situation, stability in South and Central Asia and closer coordination through the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The prime minister may also visit St. Petersburg for a day and meet Pakistani students studying at Russian universities to discuss educational opportunities and challenges.

The upcoming trip follows an earlier planned visit that was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The major objectives of that programme, including the business forum, are expected to remain unchanged.