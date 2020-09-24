Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefit from CPEC, says Naval Chief

KARACHI - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in a message on the occasion of World Maritimes Day, today (Thursday), said that promotion of maritime sector is vital to fully benefit from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the government has declared this year as Blue Economy Year which is a good step.

The Naval Chief said increasing pollution besides traditional challenges is a serious issue.

He also called for collective efforts by all coastal countries to counter the challenges.

He said Pakistan Navy has taken various steps including cleanliness of ports, prevention of oil spill and plantation of mangroves in coastal areas.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reiterated to extend full cooperation for development of maritime sector and promotion of ship industry.