PM Shehbaz, Malala meet on UNGA sidelines, discuss impact of Pakistan's floods on education

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Source: @Malala (Twitter)
NEW YORK – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

PM lauded the 25-year-old activist for her efforts on social issues, particularly for her work related to advocacy of girls’ education at the international level.

The premier also commended the collaboration of Malala’s fund with the ministry of education to promote girls' education in the country while the two also discussed the destruction caused by the recent floods.

PM Shehbaz expressed his special concern as unprecedented floods and challenges affected education for millions of young children.

The Pakistani activist reiterated her commitment to promoting girls’ education and expressed sorrow over the loss particularly the destruction of educational institutions caused by the huge deluges after monstrous monsoons.

She also shared the development on Twitter, saying “We are calling on the international community to ease debt pressure and provide immediate humanitarian support.”

“The floods destroyed tens of thousands of schools, leaving hundreds of thousands of children without education. Humanitarian aid must include funding for emergency schooling, especially for girls,” she added.

Furthermore, Malala, who was attacked by militants, also discussed presence of Taliban in Swat and other parts of northwestern regions. “I also shared my concern about the reappearance of Pakistani Taliban in my hometown of Swat Valley & other parts of KP province. Our people cannot face more terrorism & displacement — they need protection. The right to seek justice & live in peace belongs to everyone in Pakistan,” she wrote.

