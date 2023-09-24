Search

Body formed to probe into vision loss through local injection

10:51 AM | 24 Sep, 2023
Body formed to probe into vision loss through local injection
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Punjab government has taken action in response to reports of numerous patients losing eyesight allegedly after receiving locally manufactured “Avastin” injections at various hospitals in the province.

A five-member committee has been established to investigate these incidents and will provide its findings within three days. Additionally, the committee will propose recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, acted swiftly upon learning of these eye infections and set up the committee. The committee is led by Dr Asad Aslam from King Edward Medical University, with members including Muhammad Sohail, Director General Drugs Control; Dr Muhammad Moin from Mayo Hospital; Dr Tayyaba from Lahore General Hospital; and Prof Dr Mohsin from Services Hospital.

Reports indicate that diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur, and Jhang districts received Avastin injections to treat retinal damage, which led to severe infections and resulted in the loss of eyesight for approximately 12 patients.

Dr Asim Gill, who administered the injections, explained that Avastin is typically used to restore vision damaged by diabetes, with patients usually receiving three to four injections. However, in this case, several patients experienced vision loss.

Mayo Hospital’s Prof Asad Islam raised concerns and reported incidents of patients suffering from blinding eye infections due to unsterilized Bevacizumab injections in various parts of Punjab. He recommended that Avastin injections be exclusively purchased from Shaukat Khanum, a suggestion he had previously communicated to the health department.

