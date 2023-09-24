Body formed to probe into vision loss through local injection

LAHORE – The Punjab government has taken action in response to reports of numerous patients losing eyesight allegedly after receiving locally manufactured “Avastin” injections at various hospitals in the province.
A five-member committee has been established to investigate these incidents and will provide its findings within three days. Additionally, the committee will propose recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, acted swiftly upon learning of these eye infections and set up the committee. The committee is led by Dr Asad Aslam from King Edward Medical University, with members including Muhammad Sohail, Director General Drugs Control; Dr Muhammad Moin from Mayo Hospital; Dr Tayyaba from Lahore General Hospital; and Prof Dr Mohsin from Services Hospital.
Reports indicate that diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur, and Jhang districts received Avastin injections to treat retinal damage, which led to severe infections and resulted in the loss of eyesight for approximately 12 patients.
Dr Asim Gill, who administered the injections, explained that Avastin is typically used to restore vision damaged by diabetes, with patients usually receiving three to four injections. However, in this case, several patients experienced vision loss.
Mayo Hospital’s Prof Asad Islam raised concerns and reported incidents of patients suffering from blinding eye infections due to unsterilized Bevacizumab injections in various parts of Punjab. He recommended that Avastin injections be exclusively purchased from Shaukat Khanum, a suggestion he had previously communicated to the health department.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,611
