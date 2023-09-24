Lahore weather update

Cloudy and sunny weather is likely to prevail in Lahore during the next 12 hours, Met Office said.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Lahore. Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm are also likely during the forecast period.

Lahore Temperature Today

The mercury was recorded at 29°C at 12:10pm. Humidity was recorded at around 64 percent in the city. Winds blew at 20km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 71, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office said moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi which can trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.