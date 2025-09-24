Mahathir Mohamad calls for Pakistan, Malaysia to grow together through trade

KARACHI – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad called for growing partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, stressing that strong bilateral relations are built on shared values, mutual respect, and cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a special video message, Dr. Mahathir congratulated Pakistan-Malaysia Friendship Association (PMFA) on its 4th Appreciation Awards Ceremony 2025. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their warm wishes on his 100th birthday and acknowledged PMFA President Shahid Jawed Qureshi for his leadership and dedication to promoting friendship between the two countries.

Reflecting on PMFA’s 19-year journey, Dr. Mahathir remarked, “When two different groups of people are able to remain together for 19 years, it has every right to claim to be a friendship association.” He commended PMFA as a dynamic platform that brings together business leaders, professionals, and visionaries, contributing significantly to bilateral trade, investment, and people-to-people links.

Dr. Mahathir also called for continued nurturing of Pakistan-Malaysia ties, emphasizing that these bonds should grow through new opportunities and shared challenges, rooted in trust and a shared vision for the future.

Responding to Dr. Mahathir’s message, Shahid Jawed Qureshi expressed appreciation and reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations. He highlighted the need for both countries to expand trade opportunities, explore new economic avenues, and enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, stressing that collaborative efforts are key to taking the friendship to new heights.