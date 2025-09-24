PM Shehbaz, Trump hold informal meeting at Arab-Islamic summit in New York

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump held an informal meeting at Arab-Islamic summit in New York.

The two leaders held pleasant exchange of greetings. The meeting was marked by a warm handshake and a candid conversation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.

Reports suggest that PM Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a formal meeting with Trump on September 25.

Meanwhile, the premier attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ahead of the meeting, the prime minister also held meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

On the other hand Pakistan has reiterated the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The call was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while delivering the national statement at UN Security-Council’s meeting on ‘The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question’ in New York today.

Dar urged the UN Security Council and broader international community to act decisively, uphold human dignity, ensure accountability and deliver justice.

He said Pakistan demands establishing an international protection mechanism and putting a categoric end to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands while upholding the right to return for refugees in accordance with international law.