Rs2000 Fine announced for Bikers without Indicators as Punjab tightens Traffic Laws

Punjab Traffic Police have issued strict directive for all motorcyclists across the province, warning of immediate and uncompromising action against violations, especially related to side indicators.

Authorities made it clear that riding a motorcycle without proper indicators will now result in a hefty fine of Rs. 2,000 amid tougher enforcement phase on roads.

Officials said the issue is far more serious than a simple traffic violation as no use of indicators is becoming major cause of road accidents, endangering not only riders themselves but also other innocent road users. The absence of proper signaling, they said, directly contributes to dangerous and often avoidable collisions.

Traffic authorities highlighted low cost of compliance, noting that properly maintaining motorcycle indicators costs only around Rs. 400. They emphasized that this small investment could potentially save lives, saying these minor changes on safety can prevent major tragedies.

Traffic Police also reinforced the mandatory use of helmets for all riders and urged citizens to ensure regular maintenance of their motorcycles to meet safety standards. These measures, officials said, are critical for protecting both riders and their families during daily travel.

Authorities issued stern warning that enforcement of traffic laws is being significantly intensified. No violator will be spared, they said, as indiscriminate action will be taken to ensure compliance across the province.