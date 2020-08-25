By-polls on Senate vacant seat on 12th of next month

10:57 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
By-polls on Senate vacant seat on 12th of next month
Share

ISLAMABAD - Polling for by-election on a Senate seat vacated due to death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on 12th of next month.

According to a press release issued by Election Commission of Pakistan, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan will be the Returning Officer while the candidates can submit their nomination papers with him on Thursday and Friday, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Final list of candidates will be issued on 5th of next month while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 6th of the same month.

More From This Category
Heavy rain forecast for next two days in Karachi
01:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s remembered on ...
12:25 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
By-polls on Senate vacant seat on 12th of next ...
10:57 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
FM Qureshi to meet with Afghan Taliban members ...
10:17 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
Federal Cabinet to discuss overall political, ...
09:28 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman to hold key meeting ...
08:43 AM | 25 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' goes viral on social media
01:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr